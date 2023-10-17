Listen to this article here

Gathering Place will host a week of family-friendly Halloween events for Tulsans across the city beginning Oct.25.

Gathering Place is continuing its tradition of bringing together diverse members of the community. The park’s Halloween events will include a dog costume contest, freestyle competition, dance party, movie night, and fitness classes.

In 2019, Gathering Place was voted USA Today’s best new attraction in 2019. It was voted best city park in the nation in 2021.

(Photo courtesy of Gathering Place)

“It has been exciting to see the community and country come together to vote for our inclusive space as a top destination in the nation,” Executive Park Director Tony Moore said at the time.

Four years later, many Tulsans continue to enjoy the park in a city seeking to improve quality of life.

On Wednesday, October 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m, guests and their furry friends are invited to wear their cute and creepy costumes for a costume contest for a chance to win Halloween-themed prizes. It takes place at the PSO Reading Tree.

Plus, guests can paint their own pumpkins and take spooky selfies in the park.

Freestyle Competition: All Tricks, No Treats Halloween at Gathering Place

—Thursday, October 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Athletes of all ages can show Tulsa what they’ve got at Gathering Place’s first ever Freestyle Competition. All Tricks, No Treats is a Halloween-themed skateboard, scooter, and BMX contest.

The Freestyle Competition welcomes participants of all ages and skill levels. Skateboard, scooter, and BMX athletes of each skill level––beginner, intermediate, advanced, and sponsored––will compete simultaneously to show off their most impressive skills and tricks to win prizes.

Plus, participants and spectators alike can dress in their best costumes and take part in a costume contest that will take place before the competition begins.

The Gathering Place Freestyle Competition: All Tricks, No Treats is free to participate in and spectate during the Halloween week. Registration is encouraged. The competition will take place on Thursday, October 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Skate Park.

(Photo courtesy of Gathering Place)

—Friday, October 27 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Guests can experience an electrifying extravaganza like no other as Gathering Place presents the Monster Mash dance party.

Monster Mash is a costume and dance party for all ages, featuring guest DJs, mesmerizing lighting and special effects, peculiar performances, and more set against the bewitching backdrop of the QuikTrip Great Lawn.

Monster Mash Family Dance Party

—6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event will kick off with a family dance party from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. featuring the infectious beats of DJ Tony and DJ CJ as they spin popular tunes that will have the whole family dancing.

The Gather Round Crew, Gathering Place’s own dance troupe, will lead dances such as the Wednesday Addams dance, the Monster Mash, and Thriller.

Plus, guests might spot some of their favorite Halloween characters roaming around the park such as Frankenstein, Count Dracula, the Sanderson Sisters, Jack Skellington, and more.

Monster Mash After-Hours Dance Party: Halloween at Gathering Place

—9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The QuikTrip Great Lawn will transform into an after-hours dance party for teenagers and young adults.

Featuring renowned nightclub DJs from Tulsa and Northwest Arkansas––HeartWerk, DJ Foxy, DJ Afrosia, and DJ Girlfriend—the after-hours dance party is where the night will ignite with house music and mashups.

In addition to the mesmerizing music, guests can experience fire performers and aerialists who will elevate the evening even more.

—Saturday, October 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Families are invited to gather around the cauldron for a bewitching night of enchantment at Cox Movie Night at Gathering Place.

Guests can head to the QuikTrip Great Lawn for a spellbinding free showing of the Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus.

Before the cinematic sorcery unfolds, guests can become immersed in a world of pre-show activities. It will bring the film to life including a dance party, a crystal grab, arts and crafts, lawn games, face painting, and more.

Cox Movie Night: Hocus Pocus is free to attend. It will take place on the QuikTrip Great Lawn from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fitness in the Par k during Halloween at Gathering Place

In addition to eerie entertainment, guests can get in the spooky spirit at the park’s weekly Fitness in the Park. They’re presented by Ascension St. John with costumes, music, and giveaways.

On Thursday, October 26 at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, October 31 at 6 p.m., guests are invited to wear their Halloween costumes to class to participate in a costume contest to win prizes.

With a full week of activities, Gathering Place wants you and your family to enjoy Halloween in style.