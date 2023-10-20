Listen to this article here



Actor Jussie Smollett has reportedly entered a rehabilitation facility. This comes after being arrested in 2019 for lying to officials about being the victim of a hate crime.

In January, 2019, Smollett claims that he was injured in a racial and homophobic attack by two masked men at 2 a.m. According to the Empire actor, he was punched in the face by the men, proceeding to have an “unknown chemical substance” poured on his body and wrapped on his neck.

Photo Courtesy: Brian Cassella/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool.

After hearing about the attack, many celebrities showed their support for Smollett.

Byers stated, “This despicable act only shameful reveals how deeply the diseases of hatred, inequality, racism, and discrimination continue to course through our country’s veins.”

Officers had asked Smollett for his phone, but he refused to give it.

After a few months of investigating other possible suspects, the police realized the suspect was right in front of them.

On February 20, 2019, Smollett was charged by police for “disorderly conduct/filing a false police report.” The next day, Smollett turns himself in and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson states he “took an advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career.”

Smollett did this because he was “dissatisfied with his salary”. He sent a racist letter to himself at Fox studio then paying the Osundairo brothers $3,500 check.

Smollett enters rehab after 30 months of felony probation

He was sentenced to 30 months of felony probation, while serving 150 days in county jail. In addition, Smollett had to compensate $120,000 in restitution to the city of Chicago.

Most recently, Smollett entered an outpatient rehab program, a representative told TMZ. “Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years. He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps.”

Sources close to Smollett mentioned that, “it’s something he’s been wanting to do for years.”