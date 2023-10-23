Listen to this article here

On Friday, 22-year-old U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles led the U.S. women’s gymnastics team into a continental final and then to a gold medal.

In Santiago, Chiles fulfilled a dream inspired by Simone Biles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics closing ceremony.

“There’s so many more dreams in this little body of mine,” Jordan Chiles told journalists.

The U.S. topped the all-round women’s competition with 165.196 points, with a big push from Chiles to give the Americans their sixth straight women’s team Pan American gold medal.

“It was really cool to be the flagbearer, then coming out here to win gold with an amazing team,” said Chiles.

Chiles topped the all-around chart with 54.666 points.

She scored 0.101 ahead of 2021 world all-around bronze medalist Kayla DiCello.

The U.S. team finished with a total score of 165.196 points, well ahead of Brazil’s 161.096 points. Canada finished third with 154.230 points.

Photo Courtesy: AP Photo / Martin Mejia

At the Pan American Games, Chiles was solid on all four events, and her floor routine was particularly impressive. She earned a score of 14.366 on the floor, the highest score of the day.

Chiles’ victory at the Pan American Games is great momentum as she prepares for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She is one of the favorites to win a medal in the all-around, and also a contender for gold on the floor and vault.