GREENWOOD Dist. — Booker T. Washington Foundation for Excellence officials announced a partnership with the Jewish Federation of Tulsa and the Martin Luther King Commemoration Society to present an evening of education and entertainment on November 1.

The ‘fireside chat with Booker T. Washington’ followed by a Q&A session will take place at the Jewish Federation of Tulsa at 7 p.m. with a reception beginning at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Light appetizers will be provided.

“There is a rich history of Booker T. Washington’s relationship with Jewish philanthropist Julius Rosenwald,” said Isabella Silberg, Booker T. Washington Foundation board member.

“Recently, we had a plaque dedicated at the high school in his honor. We are thrilled and honored to bring Dr. J. Holmes Armstead to headline this event and delve into the essence of Booker T. Washington and explore the remarkable relationship between the two,” the Booker T. Washington alumna added.

Well-known educator and philosopher Dr. J. Holmes Armstead will portray Booker T. Washington during the fireside chat.

Who is Dr. J. Holmes Armstead?

Dr. J. Holmes Armstead is a retired professor of Strategy and International law from the U.S. Naval War College. He has taught international law, strategy, and national security policy for nearly 50 years.

Dr. Armstead received his undergraduate education at the University of Illinois in history and anthropology and graduated in 1968, receiving his J.D. in 1975 from DePaul University. He then returned to the University of Illinois, where he undertook graduate studies in public policy and economics and was awarded a Ph.D. in public policy analysis from Pacific Western University In 1981.

Dr. Armstead also holds an advanced certificate in International Law from the Institutional Superior Internationale Criminal Science in Siracusa, Italy, and is the recipient of three honorary doctorates.

During his career, he served in the United Nations Secretariat, where he was the English language editor of the Treaty of Rome, which created the International Criminal Court at the Hague.

He has served on missions with the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) as an international election observer in Belarus, the Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Moreover, he served as an Armor, JAG, Inspector General and Civil Affairs Officer in the United States Army, the U.S. Army Reserves and National Guard in staff and command assignments from battalion to corps level, eventually serving in the Pentagon as a special assistant to the Secretary of the Army.

Location of “Fireside Chat”

The Jewish Federation of Tulsa is located at 2021 E. 71st Street. For more information and to RSVP, please visit www.jewishtulsa.org.