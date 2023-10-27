Listen to this article here

The editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful OBE, has been named the UK’s most influential Black person by the Powerlist 2024.

Powerful Media’s annual list celebrates people of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage.

Photo Courtesy: VOGUE

The stylist received an OBE, or Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, for his services to diversify the fashion industry as part of the Queen’s annual Birthday Honors List, issued earlier this year.

Edward Enninful and Naomi Campbell REX/SHUTTERSTOCK

BBC reports other names to make the 2024 list include Afua Kyei, Bank of England chief financial officer, and Dragon’s Den star and podcaster Steven Bartlett.

Moreover, Enninful is the first Black man to hold the top position at the British fashion magazine.

Earlier this year he announced he would be stepping down to grow the brand globally and focus on other projects.

Born in Ghana, Enninful moved to London at a young age with his parents and six siblings.

As a teenager, he was scouted on a train and briefly spent some time modeling.

He started his editorial career as fashion director of British youth culture magazine i-D at 18. It made him the youngest person to be named an editor at a major international fashion title.

Enninful has since worked at Italian and American Vogue before taking on a position at W.

Photo Courtesy: VOGUE

Edward Enninful received the Isabella Blow award for fashion creator at 2014’s British Fashion Awards

The award commemorates a stylist, makeup artist, photographer, art director or producer in the fashion industry.

The 51-year-old described it as an honor to be number one on the list. He said it “shines a light on Black people really breaking boundaries, who are unafraid and champion what it means to be truly diverse in their own industries”.