A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with the death of the great-nephew of world-renowned singer and jazz pianist Nat King Cole.

Tracy Cole was stabbed to death in Atlanta on Sept. 14. The 31-year-old would later pass away at the hospital. Investigators have since charged Ricardo Gayle, 41, with his killing.

He was taken into custody during a traffic stop Saturday.

Gayle is accused of stabbing Tracy Cole to death in the 300 block of Centennial Olympic Park NE and Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard NW during the early morning hours, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Photo Courtesy: FOX 5 Atlanta. Tracy Cole.

Tracy Cole was the grandson of Freddy Cole, one of Nat King Cole’s three brothers.

A call to the Office of the Public Defender in Atlanta was not answered Sunday, and it was not immediately clear whether Gayle had retained a private attorney.

Jail records did not name an attorney, and family members were unreachable for a possible comment on Gayle’s behalf.

Gayle was booked into the Fulton County Jail and charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, hindering persons from making emergency telephone calls, and armed robbery.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports investigators say the two men knew each other prior to the deadly altercation.

This story is developing.