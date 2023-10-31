Listen to this article here

Matthew Perry, a beloved actor who was well-known for playing “Chandler” on Friends, was found dead after being unconscious in his jacuzzi.

On October 28, officials responded to a call around 4:00 p.m. to Perry’s home.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department soon thereafter declared him deceased at 54.

In regards to his death, the medical examiner has updated it as “deferred,” implying that further investigation is afoot.

According to the coroner’s regulations, “In cases where the cause of death cannot be determined at the time of autopsy, a deferred certificate will be issued until additional studies have been completed.”

Although the autopsy has been distributed, medical examiners are anticipating the toxicology reports to determine the cause of death. These reports can take weeks or even months to be determined.

When the toxicology reports arrive, investigators are expected to use them to determine if any foreign substances played a role in Perry’s death.

However, the Los Angeles Police Department has ruled out foul play.

Matthew Perry coped with addiction by helping others

Perry opened up in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir”, which was released in November 2022.

Throughout Friends, Perry was still battling addiction, which caused him to not be able to watch the show. Perry did not want to see himself in that light and worked to transform his life.

In 2013, Perry converted his mansion in Malibu, California, into a sober living house, which ran for two years, according to NBC News.

The same year, he received the Champion of Recovery award from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. He also became a spokesman for the National Association of Drug Court Professionals.

Matthew Perry, who died on Oct. 28, leaves a legacy of advocating for fellow addicts. (Getty Images)

Family and friends are still in disbelief about the passing of Perry. People Magazine reports they are “heartbroken by the tragic loss of [their] beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and friend. You all meant so much to hun and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”