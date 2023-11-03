Listen to this article here

With music royalty and chart-topping artists like Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, J. Cole, Tems, Brent Faiyaz, Goodie Mob, T-Pain, Waka Flocka, T.I., and 2 Chainz, it’s no wonder why this year’s ONE Musicfest (OMF) saw over a historic 100K attendees.

Photo Courtesy: ONE Musicfest

In partnership with Live Nation Urban, the Southeast’s premier festival made history this past weekend with record-breaking attendance.

ONE Musicfest was one for the ages

On October 28 and 29, festival-goers showed up and showed out to enjoy all of OMF’s culture-driven offerings.

The Black Wall Street Times was one in the number to capture the historic occasion.

Photo Courtesy: Ezekiel Walker.

At Sprite’s activation, fans were able to tap into their inner artist and perform and record in their own “recording booth” or they could just post up on the stoop (you see where I’m at). And that’s the point, OMF in record-breaking numbers managed to make attendees feel seen and welcomed.

Even if you came a bit dusty, the Bevel Barbershop was nothing short of simply amazing and beautifully Black. And you could get a cut for the free! Mielle was poppin’ all day, too!

Amongst others, Procter & Gamble, Toyota, Jack Daniels, and Red Bull provided festival-goers with unique experiences throughout the annually autumn festival.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Janet Jackson performs onstage on Day 1 of 2023 ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ONE Musicfest)

With three stages, The OMF Stage, P&G Stage, and Sprite Hip Hop 50 Stage, there was something special for music lovers of all ages to experience.

From the elite lineup to the shade trees perfectly scattered about, the vibe was not only recognized by the festival-goers but the artists themselves.

“Oh, we in some Black s**t tonight!” – Kendrick Lamar

After a decade of traveling the world performing “B*tch Don’t Kill My Vibe,” even Kendrick Lamar took a moment to recognize the culture’s harmony and rare moment in Atlanta.

Video Courtesy: Ezekiel Walker.

As hip hop is continually honored and celebrated throughout its 50th year anniversary, festival-goers not only “picked” their hip hop fav’s but showed up en masse to celebrate the artists who influence culture globally.

Photo Courtesy: Ezekiel Walker.

With over 100,000 fans gathering at Piedmont Park, OMF reports they saw a 100% attendance increase. The festival proves that its magnetic pull to continually draw music lovers from all corners of the world.

From a varied lineup in food, music, brand activations, vendor merchandise, and art, OMF was a place where everyone was represented and all could be tru to themselves.

Photo: Drew-@a_ciggs -OMF-DJ Drama & Friends-3, featuring 2 Chainz. Courtesy ONE Musicfest.

Since 2010, OMF has curated an historic cultural experience that is only growing bigger and better by the year.

Follow them and learn more about ONE Musicfest here.