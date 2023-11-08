Listen to this article here





Deion Sanders, head coach of Colorado Buffaloes football, appears to be making changes within the coaching staff.

The changes come before the team had lost four of its last five games, the latest to Oregon State.

Sanders promoted a former NFL head coach, Pat Shurmur, to team offensive play coordinator, replacing Sean Lewis.

FILE – Colorado quality control analyst Pat Shurmur gestures in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Deion Sanders is promoting longtime NFL coach Shurmur to the role of co-offensive coordinator of the Colorado Buffaloes, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, because there has been no official announcement. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Lewis lost his job after Colorado gave up 42 sacks in the first eight games. Before Saturday’s game, the Buffs were ranked second in the nation for the most sacks allowed in a year.

This increase in sacks is a significant step backwards for the team.

Last season, the Buffs only allowed 23 total sacks

Shurmur’s primary function will be to play-call and devise schemes for star quarterback Shedeur Sanders to have time inside or out of the pocket.



On November 4, the mid-season struggle continued as the Buffs fell short with a score of 26-19.

The Buffs could not gain any yardage, particularly in the first three quarters. The Beavers defense often prevented them from getting anywhere near the end zone, as the Buffs punted on seven out of their last nine drives.

Coach Prime says losing is “painful”

Sanders expressed how he feels about the losing streak, stating, “The reason it’s so hard is because you know you’re capable of doing better—playing better, performing better, calling better games, coaching better on my behalf.”

He continued, “And you are coming up short when you have enough to get the job done. And it’s painful. It hurts myself, the team, and all the coaches and fans.”



Although the Buffs seem to be trapped by their own losses, Sanders has made history with the team, even with four wins.

Last season, the Buffs overall went 1-11 and had no fans at their games.