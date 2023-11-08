Listen to this article here



Another child has been found deceased after the car crash in Atlanta, which killed a “Black Panther” stuntman and his two kids.



Taraja Ramsess was driving a Ford F-150 with his five kids when he turned on an exit ramp and tragically collided with a tractor trailer.

At around 11:00 p.m., Ramsess slammed into the truck that collapsed near the Atlanta-area highway. The incident happened on Halloween night, alongside Interstate 285 and Interstate 20 east.



Ramsess and his two daughters, 13-year-old Sundaro Ramsess and his newborn daughter Fugibo Ramsess, were pronounced dead at the scene.

His 10-year-old son, Kisasi Ramsess, was taken to the hospital in critical condition

His other two daughters survived the accident, but the 3-year-old girl is in serious but stable condition.



According to GoFundMe, 10-year-old Kisasi Ramsess, who was on life support, had passed away in the hospital.

The GoFundMe was updated on November 4, when they stated, “We are so sorry to bring you this devastating update.”

Ten-year-old Kisasi passed away on Nov. 6

Kisasi, or “Sauce the Boss,” brought so much joy to the lives of so many. He was surrounded by loving family members every moment he spent in the hospital. Please continue to wrap your arms around Akili and her family.”

Stunned family and friend unite to honor and remember family

Family and friends are sending prayers to Akili Ramsess, who “lost her eldest son, the beautiful and talented Taraja, and three of her grandchildren—Taraja’s 13-year-old daughter Sundari, and 8-week-old daughter, and her 10-year-old son Kisasi—in a horrific traffic accident on Oct. 31. We are not sure what her immediate needs are, but we know there will be many.”



Akili’s biggest achievement was her family, because “anyone who knows Akili knows that her greatest joys are her three boys and 10 grandchildren. Her love and devotion to her family knows no limits.”



Akili posted a tribute to her son on Instagram, Taraja, including a photo of them and a heartfelt message honoring him and his children, stating, “All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all.”



Not only was Ramsess known for his stunt work in “Avengers: Infinity War,” “The Suicide Squad”, and “Creed III”, but also for his work in “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

