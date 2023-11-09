Listen to this article here



After weeks of unsolved questions, family and friends of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll are one step closer to justice.



Over three weeks ago, Woll was stabbed to death outside her home on Joliet Place.

Woll was returning home around 12:30 a.m. after leaving a wedding when she was brutally attacked from inside her residence.

Officials believe she stumbled outside her home, where they located her body, but there was no evidence of forceful entry. Police confirmed that Woll had her wallet and phone on her after she was murdered.

JCRC/AJC Board Member Samantha Woll lighting candles in March 2018. Credit: Courtesy of JCRC/AJC.

Police determined antisemitism was not at play at Detroit Synagogue President’s murder

According to officials, there was no evidence that the killing was motivated by antisemitism.

On November 8, Detroit police took a possible suspect into custody in Kalamazoo.



After revealing the update on Woll’s murder, Chief James White stated, “There’s one suspect in custody, and we’re going to continue to work on this investigation, and we’re going to go where the evidence takes us. We’re not done, and I don’t want to characterize this as a complete investigation, as we’ve got a lot of work to do. We’re going to do it.”

During this time, the suspect’s name has not been released.

“The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain,” according to Detroit Police Chief James White.



Although the arrest “is an encouraging development in [their] desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll’s family, it does not represent the conclusion of [their] work in this case.”



A member of Michigan Senate Stephanie Chang was friends with Woll, and released the following statement:

“Like many friends and community members, I am glad to know that law enforcement has made progress in this investigation and have a suspect in custody for the killing of our friend Samantha Woll. I am grateful for the many hours of work that the Detroit Police Department, FBI, and Michigan State Police have dedicated to this case so far, and remain hopeful as police continue to build that case that will bring justice for Samantha and her family.”