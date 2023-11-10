Listen to this article here

The 21st annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will bring cooking and culture to south Florida’s Miramar Reginal Park Sunday, Nov. 12, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sponsored by Grace Foods, Publix, and Western Union, attendees will enjoy savory food dishes while being serenaded by reggae performers Morgan Heritage, Ding Dong, and Collie Buddz.

“Expect to be transformed to the Carribean. Come to have a really good time. Come to share in what I think is one of the best cultures in the world,” Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival CEO Eddie Edwards told The Black Wall Street Times.

According to Edwards, the festival has grown from 4,000 attendees in 2001 to over 8,000 last year.

Bring your appetite to Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

When he first started the festival, Edwards said the seven vendors who participated quickly ran out of food. Some people were so upset they called in to local radio shows to complain.

This year, attendees won’t have to worry as organizers have planned the largest celebration yet.

“What we did this year is we really highlighted the food,” Edwards said. Chefs won’t just be present. They’ll literally be on stage.

“This year we’re putting them on stage in the open where everyone can see.”

From Dj’s hyping up the crowd to live culinary competitions, attendees at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will be in for a treat that goes beyond sampling savory sides.

Notably, Grace Foods, the main sponsor, represents the Caribbean’s largest food manufacturer and distributor. For a century, the company has been bringing Jamaica’s signature dishes, such as Edwards favorite dish Ackee and Saltfish, to dinner tables around the world.

On Sunday, it’ll be no different.

“The whole culinary experience is gonna be more pronounced and bolder than usual,” Edwards said. “Food has a way of bringing people together and uniting us.”

To learn more, visit jerkfestival.com

