When you think of the male R&B group New Edition, records like “If It Isn’t Love” and “Cool It Now” instantly come to mind. New Edition is arguably one of the most notable music groups of all time. Since the ’80s, the group has consistently showcased their unique artistry and musicality. In addition, they have inspired some of the current male voices in R&B.

It has been nearly two decades since New Edition released an album. However, the group has been performing timeless hits for audiences nationwide. In fact, the group is taking their performance status up a notch and heading to Sin City.

Ricky Bell, Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill,and Michael Bivins of New Edition performs during day 2 of the Macy’s Music Festival on July 26, 2014 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Credit: Getty Images

New Edition is coming to Vegas for their first residency

In early 2024, New Edition will take the stage at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater for six nights. The group joins Beyoncé and Lionel Richie, who were hosted at the luxury hotel and casino.

The original five — Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, and Ricky Bell — will be in attendance to serve up nostalgia for fans. In addition, Johnny Gill, who joined the group in 1988, will also hit the stage.

Tickets range from $300 to $1,000 per person. The group has yet to announce whether or not any other artists will join them.

New Edition has a few reunion tours under their belt

The announcement of New Edition’s Las Vegas residency is right on schedule for fans who missed out on the group’s 2023 Legacy Tour. The group traveled cross country with fellow R&B icons Guy, Keith Sweat, and Tank for a 30-city tour.

Before the Legacy Tour, the band also entertained audiences with the Culture Tour in 2022. The 30-city tour — which included stops in Boston, New York, and Los Angeles — featured Charlie Wilson and Jodeci.

Living Legends

In an age where folks rate the success of musicians based on their awards, it’s important to recognize that any artist can receive an accolade. However, not every musician can leave a lasting impression on their genre and influence future generations.

That said, most fans would agree that New Edition is one of many musical acts that deserve Grammy recognition. However, the group has been humble about celebrating all of their accomplishments — big or small.

After their hit song “Candy Rain” was released in the ’80s, it managed to surpass Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’ on the charts.

“We didn’t know what we did; we didn’t know what type of accomplishment the Billboard charts were and all that,” Ralph shared with Tamron Hall on her self-titled daytime talk show. “When we heard that we beat Michael, that was just all that meant to us. ‘Oh we beat Michael Jackson, we must be doing good.'”

Tickets for New Edition’s Las Vegas residency are currently on sale.