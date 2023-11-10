Listen to this article here

Nominations for the 2024 Grammy awards were announced Friday, with SZA, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo among those leading the pack.

SZA, who’s album SOS sold three million copies in the United States, received nine nominations. Beyond its powerful music, the album’s cover gained notoriety by paying homage to the late Princess Diana. SOS‘s music, partly recorded at SZA’s home, put the artist in line for awards like Album and Record of the Year.

Victoria Monét follows closely behind SZA with eight total nominations. Her debut album, Jaguar II, garnered critical acclaim and nominations for Record and Album of the Year, along with Best New Artist.

Monét’s distinctive R&B style has also earned her six Soul Train Music Awards nominations.

Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift also finds herself heading into the Grammys with a host of different nominations. The country artist turned pop star racked up seven nominations for her latest album Midnights.

Midnights, which won Album of the Year at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, smashed records. In addition to holding seven Guiness World Records, the album earned Universal Records more than $200 million from October-December 2022.

Now, in the midst of one of the highest-grossing concert tours in history, Swift is also competing for Album and Record of the year.

New artists and new categories dot 2024 Grammy nominations

Other solo artists, including Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus and Janelle Monae also racked up multiple nominations.

Rapper Ice Spice, whose career exploded in 2023, also finds herself squarely in the mix. The artist heads into February’s awards show with four nominations, including Best New Artist.

Ice Spice received nominations for awards in both the Pop and Rap categories. She’s up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her work with Taylor Swift on the song Karma. The breakout star is also nominated for Best Rap Song for her work with Nicki Minaj and Aqua on Barbie World.

The Grammys is also introducing several new award categories this year, including Best African Music Performance and Best Alternative Jazz Album.

Stars like Burna Boy, Tyla and Davido are among the first nominees for the historic African Music Performance category. Artists like Meshelle Ndegeocello and Cory Henry are among the inaugural nominees of the Best Alternative Jazz Album category.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Center in Los Angeles on February 4th. Find a full list of nominations here.