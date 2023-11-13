Listen to this article here

A major victory was granted this week for Ohio abortion rights supporters. The state adopted an amendment that approves abortion rights, becoming the latest victory since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned it last year.



Abortion-rights groups have been pushing for Ohio to change its laws, but no change has been made.

With their strict no-abortion policy, many women risked their lives leaving the state in pursuit of healthcare. However, justice prevailed for abortion-rights groups as the state finally allowed abortions.



This year, Ohio became the seventh state to pass a statewide abortion rights question after the landmark ruling.



On November 7, the proposed abortion rights constitution amendment was the headline of the general election.

The purpose of the amendment was to strengthen abortion rights while also receiving reproductive care until fetal viability, which occurs between 23 and 24 weeks.



Photo Courtesy: AP News / Stephanie Scarbrough

Because of this amendment, the abortion policy would end in Ohio, preserving a constitutional right that cannot be changed by a conservative, anti-abortion legislature.



According to the amendment, it would ensure that every individual “has a right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions, including but not limited to decisions on contraception, fertility treatment, continuing one’s own pregnancy, miscarriage care, and abortion.”

Black women continue to fight for abortion rights

In Ohio, there are six times more white women than black women. Yet in 2022, black women had a higher percentage of abortions.



Reports prove that black women are more inclined to get an abortion. This is due to their economics when deciding whether to have a pregnancy.

The economic impact factors of pregnancy and abortion played a part in the decision to approve the abortion amendment.

The Induced Abortion Report, which was released by the Ohio Department of Health, conveyed that racial disparity is still increasing in terms of pregnancy and abortions.



Although the amendment will address abortion rights, massive changes are needed to protect Black women.

Black women face higher rates of death during pregnancy

Based on recent data, black women in Ohio are more than twice as likely to die from a cause-related pregnancy while also suffering from higher health problems than white women.



When it comes to maternal mortality in Ohio, black women are most likely to die during childbirth.