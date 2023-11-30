Listen to this article here

A Shawnee Mission East High School white student has been charged with a felony after his racial attack on a black female classmate earlier this week.

The 15-year-old white male was charged as a juvenile in Johnson County District Court for the harm inflicted against his classmate.

December 6 is the next hearing.

He was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor, in early June. The charges included battery, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault.



An emergency hearing was held yesterday, requesting the teen be held in custody.

Shawnee Mission East White Student Initiated Fight

It’s alleged that two white female students were arguing with a black female student. The two white girls allegedly said racial slurs, while also referencing black students as “slaves.”

After all three students went their separate ways, the tension still boiled. She reportedly yelled her at the white student. As he walked away with the white girls, he yelled, “Shut the f*** up.”



After cursing at the black student, the white student said the N-word and began throwing punches at her, resulting in a fight breaking out between the two individuals.



She suffered a broken nose, while the white male who initiated the argument, sustained no injuries.

Family and Friends Outraged

The school’s lack of authority was not a surprise to students, as many of them report often feeling unsafe in their school.



One of their classmates stated:

“This was a serious attack… a textbook hate crime and there were so many warning signs. It’s been going on for so long. Most of the people involved are seniors or upperclassmen. Its been going on for so long. We’ve reported it and talked about it but nothing has happened.”

Students became outraged by her suspension, stating it was self-defense. Therefore, to show support, they staged a school walkout on November 27 to protest for change.

An estimated 100 students walked out of class on Monday

In addition to students voicing their concerns, parents, like Anisha Jackson, did the same as well. Jackson, who is the parent of a former Shawnee Mission Student, stated:

“That young lady was the victim of a hate crime, and it should be treated as such. She was protecting herself essentially, from videos I saw. as she was being assaulted. I’m not sure why she got suspended.”

Shawnee Mission East High School Needs to Do More

After the racial incident, people looked at the school district for answers.



District spokesperson David Smith stated in an email:

“While we cannot share specific information about the incident or the District’s response, the District wants to reassure the community that it takes proactive measures to create a safe educational environment where every student feels a sense of belonging. This includes extensive work to support diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The white student saying racial slurs goes against the school’s policy, per the “use of profanity, personally insulting remarks, attack on a person’s race, gender, nationality, religion, or behavior that disrupts learning or the safety of anyone in the environment.”

The Kansas City’s Black Student Solidarity Network asked for the expulsion of the white student and an apology. Furthermore, the group believes the district needs to improve policies for “victims of racial hate speech”