A Dallas shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon, where the shooter killed four people and then took his own life.



The shooter was identified as 21-year-old Byron Carrillo, who opened fire in a southeast Dallas home. Officials arrived at the scene at 4:00 p.m., where they noticed five individuals shot. Furthermore, three adults were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to the nearest hospital.



Following the shoot, Carrillo immediately left the scene, stole a vehicle, and took police on a high-speed chase.

However, the chase did not last long, as Carrillo crashed the car into a ditch and began running on foot. As officers started to approach him, he instantly ended his life.



The Dallas Police Department believes that “there is no threat to the public” and the shooting stemmed from an isolated incident.



The three adults were identified as 50-year-old Jose Lopez, 33-year-old Karina Lopez, and 20-year-old Vanessa De La Cruz.



The two individuals taken to the hospital were a 1-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl. The toddler died within hours and the teen was in stable condition.

Dallas Police arrive at the scene following the traumatic incident. Photo Courtesy: WFAA

Dallas Shooting Inflicts Harm in the City

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the child as 1-year-old Logan De La Cruz. According to the Gun Violence Archive, Cruz became the 272nd child 11 years or younger killed in a shooting in 2023.



According to the Dallas Police Department, they released a statement claiming the Texas Ranger Division is investigating the “death in custody.”



This is not the first time Carrillo has been in trouble with the police, as he was arrested in 2021 for charges related to aggravated assault. Moreover, he was forced to wear an ankle monitor, but officials stated, Carrillo cut the monitor off before the shooting.



A motive behind the shooting has not been released. The amount of homicides in Dallas has increased by about 11% since 2022, as supported by crime reports. With the shooting on Sunday, the city has totaled 226 homicides this year.