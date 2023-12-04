On November 29, after 3:30 p.m, near 43rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street one person was left dead and two others hospitalized.



The triple-shooting occurred at a Phoenix mobile home. When officials arrived at the scene, they discovered three teenage boys injured.



The individual responsible for the shooting was a teenage boy. He was booked into juvenile corrections for several charges, including murder. The Phoenix Police Department announced there are no other suspects involved in this case.



The 17-year-old Samuel Farias died at the scene and his cousin, Jacob, and another friend were in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The Phoenix Shooting Shakes Community

According to his family, Farias attended North Canyon High School and had a bright future ahead of him.



His uncle, Joe Farias, stated:

“He had so many plans for his life – his mom and dad was planning what would be next after he graduates, and now everything is lost.”

His family was looking forward to planning his graduation and other special events, but those plans have been shattered, as they dwell and mourn in the loss of Farias.



An anonymous GoFundMe was created to help Farias’ family raise money for resources and his burial. He leaves behind his mother and his 9-year-old younger sister. The goal is $5,000 and they have reached over $800.



The police have not revealed information that caused the traumatic event. Moreover, no information has been released as to what led up to the shooting. The suspect is a minor, therefore his name will not be released.



With the lack of information revealed, family and friends are concerned and trying to find the motive behind the shooting. The Phoneix community is still shaken after Farias’ death, hoping that officials can soon give them the answers they desire.