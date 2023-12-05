Listen to this article here

REFORM, Ala.–Dana Elmore, a female police officer in Pickens County, Alabama, has been placed on administrative leave after a viral video showed the cop tasing a Black man in the back who was already handcuffed and not resisting.

The video begins with the officer ordering handcuffed 24-year-old Micah Washington from nearby Tuscaloosa to the front of her patrol car. As he leans on the hood, Elmore holds her taser gun to his back, ordering him to stay steal.

“I ain’t doin’ sh*t, bruh,” Washington responds.

The officer shouts “Oh, yeah,” as she reveals a gun next to him that he appears to admit belongs to him.

Alabama cop Dana Elmore’s brutal actions

Washington turns his head toward the woman asking, “What you saying oh yeah for?”

She immediately begins tasing him, to which he screams “Oh my god.”

“Shut the f*ck up,” Elmore responds. She continues tasing him for at least 10 seconds.

Washington then begins to cry from the pain, while the Alabama cop uses profane language.

“You want it again? Shut the f*ck up. You was big and bad. Shut your b*tch *ss up.”

A change.org petition posted Monday seeks Elmore’s firing.

According to relatives, Washington and his little brother, who recorded the viral video, were trying to fix their flat tire. The petition refers to Elmore as a Deputy Sheriff.

“This young man was merely trying to fix a “flat tire” on the side of a Tuscaloosa, Alabama back road in broad daylight and got profiled for being suspicious,” the petition states.

“This demented behavior against Black people by police officers is popular in the Southern United States of America, as there are deep remnants of unjust racial discrimination. There needs to be more light shed on the deep racism that STILL flows through America’s southern states,” the petition added.

It’s received over 500 signatures since launching Monday.

Notably, Dana Elmore received a Life Saving Award from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department in 2021.

An estimated 500 people died from police use of tasers across the country between 2010 and 2021, according to fatalencounters.org.

Derrick Jones and Dana Elmore (Pickens County Sheriff’s Department)

Dana Elmore faces protest after tasing handcuffed man

Community members held a protest of the Alabama cop near Reform’s City Hall Monday night, WVTM13 reported.

“She tased him in the back and she was holding it. She was just holding it there until he started crying,” said Jalexis Rice, Washington’s girlfriend.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office ultimately charged Washington with obstructing governmental operations. He also faces charges of resisting arrest, marijuana possession, drug trafficking and possessing a firearm as an ex-felon.

Micah Washington is currently booked in Pickens County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

Reform Police Chief Richard Black and Mayor Melody Davis confirmed officer Dana Elmore was placed on administrative leave. However, the details of the Alabama cop’s discipline remain unclear.

“The department is in the process of turning over all materials related to this arrest to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and has requested a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest.” Chief Black and Mayor Davis stated.