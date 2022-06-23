News

Tallassee Police taser handcuffed Black man igniting outrage

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Tallassee Police taser handcuffed Black man igniting outrage
A video of a handcuffed Black man being tasered by police despite showing no signs of resistance has caused outrage among Black residents in Tallassee. (Alabama Political Reporter)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

Tallassee, AL – Tallassee Police tasered a handcuffed Black man standing next to a patrol vehicle, igniting outrage at a family party and in the community.

Video of Sunday’s police encounter is spreading across the internet after Perry Jackson is seen handcuffed with his hands behind his back surrounded by two White police officers, and then tased while talking to the officers.

According to the Alabama Political Reporter, Jackson was present at a family party when a gunshot was fired in the air, resulting in the police being called.

When police arrived, Jackson was present in the midst of a crowd of people. Video does not show initial contact, but according to Tallassee Police Chief N.T. Buce, “officers had previous knowledge that Jackson had a current outstanding warrant.”

Chief Buce claims that “Jackson attempted to flee from officers but after a brief foot pursuit, acquiesced and was taken into custody.”

That is when video begins from a bystander recording the incident.

Video shows Tallassee Police taser handcuffed Black man

 

Jackson is seen in handcuffs with his hands behind his back being escorted to a patrol vehicle. Once he is at the vehicle door the officers stop him and pat him down.

Jackson can be heard telling the officer “I ain’t got nothin’ on me.”

Jackson then tells the bystander recording the video to take his phone from him.

The audio between Jackson and the officers is hard to distinguish at this point but an officer, identified as Cpl. David Justin Salum by Tallassee Mayor John Hammock, can be seen reaching to his partner’s waistband to grab a taser. Salum then points the taser at Jackson’s torso while the two seemingly exchange calm words. 

After a few seconds and with no apparent change in the threat level, Salum fires the taser at Jackson’s torso causing him to drop to the ground.

Police Chief Buce claims that during the exchange at the vehicle “Jackson threw his cell phone, striking the officer in the face.”

The Black Wall Street Times reviewed the video a dozen times and did not see any evidence supporting this claim. 

Mayor Hammock was “concerned” by the use of force and asked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to help with an investigation making sure “things are investigated thoroughly and in a timely manner.”

Hammock cited his resignation from his position at the end of June and wanted to ensure the incident was handled before he left office.

Jackson was arrested and charged with Failure to Appear and Harassment, and is considering filing a lawsuit against the officer.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Thunder Fellows program prepares next generation of Black...

Senators to vote on US gun reform as...

Donté Perez Jones found hanging in Pennsylvania Park...

LGBTQ+ minister preaches message of inclusion during Pride...

Maine insurance company marks Juneteenth with racist sign

Mississippi man imprisoned for life over marijuana possession

Con Funk Shun rocked Historic Greenwood during Juneteenth

Supreme Court rules against lawsuits that cite violation...

Music producer Jermaine Dupri expands his contributions in...

White Georgia parents twice chased Black educator out...