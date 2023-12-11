Listen to this article here

Dillon Gabriel, the quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners this past season, shocked the sports world by entering the transfer portal on December 4. On December 9, he announced his decision to transfer to the University of Oregon.

This comes as a surprise to many due to Gabriel’s outstanding season and legacy at Oklahoma, where he accumulated 6,828 passing yards and 73 total touchdowns in his two years at the university.

One possible reason for his departure is the departure of offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who recently left OU for a head coaching position at Mississippi State.

Dillon Gabriel moving out of Oklahoma

Dillon will join an Oregon team that found success with an impressive 11-2 record last season, featuring Heisman trophy finalist Bo Nix as their quarterback. Since he’s leaving for the 2024 NFL draft, getting Gabriel was a no-brainer.

Oregon prioritized Gabriel as they transition to the Big Ten next season, aiming to compete against powerhouse schools like Michigan and Ohio State.

Ultimately, Dillon Gabriel’s surprising move from the Oklahoma Sooners to the University of Oregon signifies a notable shift in college football.

With a stellar track record, his transfer to the 11-2 Oregon team, amid changes in coaching staff, adds an intriguing dimension to the evolving landscape of college football quarterback dynamics.