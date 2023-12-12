Listen to this article here

After the Texas Supreme Court temporarily denied a once-approved abortion for 31-year-old Katie Cox, the woman left Texas to get the procedure out of state.

The overturning of the ruling for the woman has sparked outrage in Texas, as many individuals began protesting against the Texas Supreme Court and what they deem as an unfair ruling.

Cox has been experiencing highs and lows for the past weeks. She was granted an abortion in the lower state court without penalty, but recently had it stripped by the Texas Supreme Court.

Cox, a pregnant mother of two, has a developing fetus with trisomy, a genetic condition that may result in stillbirth or death of a newborn. However, she is 20 weeks pregnant and could not wait any longer, as her attorney explained.

Chief executive of the Center for Reproductive Rights, Nancy Northup, stated that, “She has been in and out of the emergency room and she couldn’t wait any longer.”

Once approved abortion, now denied

After the judge granted Cox permission to get an abortion, she told NBC News that she was hopeful. Cox stated, “I feel like I’ll be able to get the medical care that I need and will take time to heal, and then I want to try again.”

According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, the lawsuit filed by Cox is presumed to be the first, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Roe v. Wade caused state bans

After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Texas along with 12 other states, decided to prohibit abortions.



Senior Staff attorney Molly Duane with the Center for Reproductive Rights, claims:

“Kate Cox’s life and future fertility are at great risk, and according to her doctor, the medical care that she needs is an abortion.” “Many of Miss Cox’s health risks during this pregnancy will put her life in danger if left untreated, and carrying this pregnancy to term will significantly increase the risks to her future fertility, meaning that she and her husband may not be able to have more children in the future.”



Furthermore, Cox’s first two children were delivered by C-section. However, if the third child is carried through the same method, she would be at risk for severe medical issues.



Based on the evidence and claims, State District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble had uapproved the requested restraining order, permitting Cox’s doctor to perform the abortion without fear of life in prison by the state until the state Supreme Court reversed the ruling.