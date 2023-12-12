Listen to this article here

For Dr. Ebony Johnson, Monday, December 11th, marked the culmination of a lifelong dedication to Tulsa and its students.

In a 4-3 vote, the former TPS student, teacher and principal became the district’s new superintendent. Dr. Johnson, who was serving in the role of interim superintendent, will now be the first Black woman to lead the state’s largest district.

“No matter what happens tonight, we have to keep fighting,” Dr. Johnson said before the vote. “There’s a lot that’s happening around the lives of our young people, and I need you to read about it, know about it, understand it.”

A packed crowd applauds Dr. Ebony Johnson during the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (Chris Creese for The Black Wall St. Times)

After two hours of heated deliberation behind closed doors, Tulsa Public Schools board members emerged from the executive session ready to vote.

Board members Diamond Marshall, Stacey Woolley, John Croissant and Susan Lamkin all cast their vote in favor of Dr. Johnson.

Dr. Jennettie Marshall criticizes “process.”

Board member E’Lena Ashley and Dr. Jennettie Marshall voted against Johnson’s confirmation. Ashley, a staunch supporter of state superintendent Ryan Walters, has been a proponent of a far-right state takeover plan.

Dr. Jennettie Marshall, who represents much of North Tulsa, was a strong supporter of Dr. Johnson’s appointment to interim superintendent just a few months ago. She re-emphasized her personal support for Dr. Johnson but insisted that Tulsa Public Schools needed to undergo a national search, something Ryan Walters also demanded.

Dr. Marshall criticized the process for suspending rules to allow for an immediate vote on the superintendent position.

“I understand all sides. However, I find that this move is to circumvent policy. I find myself concerned about the cloud of deception and manipulation that has been cast upon this process by the board leadership,” Dr. Marshall said.

Dr. Jennettie Marshall speaks during Monday’s TPS Board meeting Dec. 11, 2023. (Chris Creese for The Black Wall St. Times)

Ultimately, despite claiming to support maintaining local control, Dr. Marshall and E’lena Ashley, two of the three Black women on the board, voted against Dr. Johnson.

Tulsa community demonstrates clear support for Dr. Ebony Johnson

Many North Tulsa residents and community leaders, however, showed up Monday in favor of Dr. Johnson’s confirmation. Dr. Ebony Johnson, who attended North Tulsa schools and served in them for decades, has deeply rooted trust and support throughout the community.

Speaking with The Tulsa World, Board President Stacey Woolley noted an overwhelming community demand to approve Dr. Johnson as superintendent.

“I had well over 850 positive requests for the action that we took tonight, Woolley told the paper. “I received three emails asking otherwise.”

“It’s important that the public know that we have heard very loudly from the public for Dr. Johnson.”

“We are excited about the elevation of Dr. Ebony Johnson to permanent superintendent at Tulsa Public Schools. At challenging moments such as these, the district needs a person who knows the culture of the city, its teachers and students, as well as the promise that all three hold,” Tulsa Regional Chamber President and CEO Mike Neal.

“The Chamber’s board of directors met with Dr. Ebony Johnson on Monday afternoon and came away extremely impressed with the tenacity with which she is tackling her job. Her long career within TPS has demonstrated she is the right person to lead, and we at the Tulsa Regional Chamber are confident she will engage employers and work with the business community to address the challenges at hand. We totally support her and the TPS system,” Neal added.

A packed crowd reacts to the vote in favor of Dr. Ebony Johnson. (Chris Creese for The Black Wall St. Times)

After the vote was finalized, an emotional Superintendent Johnson looked on at a standing ovation from the audience.

Amid an onslaught of attacks against the district from Walters and other extremists, many look to the compassion, intelligence and character of Dr. Ebony Johnson as a sign of hope and inspiration for the future of Tulsa Public Schools.