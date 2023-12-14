Listen to this article here

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee is making a comeback following her loss in the Houston mayoral race.

The seasoned Democratic congresswoman officially declared her candidacy for re-election to the House seat she has held since 1995 on Monday, Dec. 11.

Texas State Senator John Whitmire defeated Jackson Lee in the mayoral runoff election with a 65 percent to 35 percent margin on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Had she won, Jackson Lee would have made history as the first Black woman to serve as Houston’s mayor.

She shared a social media post announcing her decision to run for re-election Congress. In the post, she emphasized her commitment to a better future.

“I thought about the many more gifts I have to give to my constituents of the 18th Congressional District…Together, let’s build on the progress we’ve achieved and work towards an even brighter future for all,” she said.

I thought about the many more gifts I have to give to my constituents of the 18th Congressional District. Those gifts involve more hard work and my ability to get the job done! Together, let's build on the progress we've achieved and work towards an even brighter future for all. pic.twitter.com/DNylOdgfmk — Sheila Jackson Lee (@SJacksonLee) December 11, 2023

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s next challenge

Her bid for re-election faces a primary challenge from former Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards. Edwards, who has supported Lee in the past, now advocates for a change in congressional representation for the district.

Edwards initially withdrew from the Houston mayoral race upon Jackson Lee’s entry, endorsing the congresswoman’s mayoral campaign. She subsequently opted to run for Congress.

Isaiah Martin, who had been running for Jackson Lee’s seat, suspended his campaign and endorsed her candidacy.

Martin emphasized the importance of focusing on broader Democratic goals in a post on social media. “Our focus must be on flipping the House and electing more good democrats — not primarying great members,” Martin said.