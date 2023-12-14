Listen to this article here

On December 12, Cason Wallace, a rookie for the Oklahoma City Thunder, visited Will Rogers Elementary in Putnam City to read and distribute Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”

This event was in partnership with the American Fidelity Assurance Company during one of their Reading Timeouts.

It’s part of Oklahoma City Thunder’s 16th season of Holiday Assist, with an objective to brighten the spirits of natives of Oklahoma during Christmas and New Years.

“It was pretty fun,” said Wallace. “I never experienced that growing up, so being a role model for them was great. It engaged them to think beyond just getting presents at Christmas and emphasized the importance of family.”

Courtesy of Oklahoma City Thunder

OKC Thunder’s Cason Wallace

Wallace further shared how almost every student asked him questions. During the Timeout, American Fidelity workers inquired about the importance of reading, his favorite Christmas traditions, and even his favorite childhood book, to which he responded, providing answers for the kids.

Cason Wallace concluded the day by signing personalized books for every student to take home, creating a lasting impression and memory for the kids. As time goes on, he hopes to leave his mark.

(Courtesy of Oklahoma City Thunder)

With the Oklahoma City Thunder being a young team with high expectations, witnessing players step away from the court to make a positive impact is inspiring for sports fans.

As Cason Wallace maintains an average of 7.6 points per game this season, his fans look forward to seeing him continue to make a difference both on and off the court.