The NBA has suspended key Golden State Warriors starter Draymond Green after he put his hands on another opposing player.

The incident occurred on December 12, with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter. Green struck Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurki in the face.

After receiving a flagrant 2 foul, Green was ejected from the game. Green’s late departure impacted the result of the game, as the Warriors went on to lose 119-116 to the Suns.

NBA Vice President Announces Draymond Green Suspension

A day later, Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations Joe Durmas announced that Draymond has been suspended indefinitely. Before returning to play, Draymond must meet specific league and team conditions.



Green’s unsportsmanlike conduct is not a surprise to individuals, as he recently choked Rudy Gobert a few weeks ago. After the initial incident, he was already facing hot water, but now it is boiling.

Green was suspended five games without pay after escalating the on-court altercation. However, this time, there is no guarantee when Green will be back.

“Hope he gets the help he needs”, stated Kevin Durant

Draymond Green’s continued violence is not a surprise to fellow NBA players, but his repeated actions are raising concerns. His former teammate and star Phoenix Suns player, Kevin Durant, had commented on the incident following a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.



Durant stated that he is happy his teammate, Nurk, is doing well after the incident, and he’s never witnessed something like that happen.



He continues with, “It’s been incident after incident. I know Draymond and that’s not, he hasn’t been that way when I was around him and coming into the league. Hopefully, he gets the help he needs to get back on the court and put all this stuff behind him.”



Although fans do not know when Green will see the court again, his unsportsmanlike actions have resulted in him receiving suspensions from the game he loves. With his 18th ejection, Green has received the most removals of any active player in the NBA.