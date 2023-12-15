Listen to this article here



G.O.A.T. Fuel is a health-focused energy drink with healthy ingredients, focused on improving the performance of all individuals.

The acronym stands for greatest of all time, referencing Jerry Rice, a co-founder of the product. The name backs up the drink, as it is the first Black-owned energy drink available at major retail stores nationwide.

G.O.A.T. Fuel has obtained sports certification, meaning, “There’s no banned substances. So, whether you’re a college athlete, professional athlete, any athlete, you know that there are no ingredients in the piano or any banned substance lists.”, Jaqui Rice Gold, Jerry’s daugther, told The Black Wall Street Times.

The Start of G.O.A.T.

Jerry Rice, Hall of Fame wide receiver and three time superbowl champion, alongside one of his co-founders aka his daughter, Jaqui Rice Gold. Photo Courtesy: (Prut V. Bhambri)

The establishment of the product began with Jaqui Rice Gold, Jerry Rice, and Trevion Gold. Gold worked alongside her father and husband to establish the first energy drink with powerhouse adaptogen cordyceps mushrooms.

Launching at the start of the pandemic, G.O.A.T. co-founders wanted to establish a healthy and delicious energy drink for all people. This idea was prompted after they realized how individuals felt after drinking traditional energy drinks. As a result, they provided a solution: G.O.A.T. Fuel.

Gold plays a pivotal role in the company’s success, securing $12 million in seed funding and being one of a few female power players. In addition, she developed major retail partners, such as Target, The Vitamin Shoppe, Publix, Walmart, and 7-Eleven.

G.O.A.T. Fuel Partners

The company signed a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021, which was major because they had just started. Gold told The Black Wall Street Times, “Coming out of a pandemic and only being online for the first year, when the Lakers call, you’re going to answer.

Tyrek Hill, a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, otherwise known as “Cheetah” for his quick speed on the field, drinks the energy drink, helping him be everywhere on the field in the blink of an eye.

7-Eleven has partnered with G.O.A.T., becoming the exclusive carrier of the new Snow Cone flavor. This is part of the company’s Season 3 flavor lineup. There are 5 flavors available in over 5,000 stores in California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, and Texas.

Over the years, G.O.A.T. Fuel has continued to expand, now available in over 15,000 retail locations across the United States.

As Gold told The Black Wall Street Times, “Build a network. So much of [her] learning and understanding of this space has come from just talking to people.” Gold inspires young entrepreneurs to take initiative, so they too can have a successful business, like G.O.A.T. Fuel.