ALS United NC, along with 14 other like-minded state chapters, has chosen to assert its organizational autonomy by separating from The National ALS Association.

This decision, effective January 31, 2024, enables ALS United NC to strengthen its commitment to serving people in North Carolina with a goal to eradicate Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

Formerly named the ALS Association North Carolina Chapter, ALS United NC’s rebranding includes a new name and logo.

Dave Shore, the President and CEO of ALS United North Carolina, shared the important meaning of the word “united” in their new name.

“We decided that the word ‘United’ really would mean united not only in not staying with our affiliation with the ALS Association but also united in the purpose and mission of taking care of people living with ALS,” Shore said.

The organization, deeply rooted in the local community, aims to better understand and address the unique needs of its constituents. Through care services, advocacy, research, and education, ALS United is committed to helping ALS patients in North Carolina.

While the core values and essential services will remain unchanged, the separation ushers in numerous opportunities for improvement.

ALS United NC Seeks Local Impact

Shore explained that by no longer being a member of the National ALS Association, ALS United NC can ensure they stay well-positioned to meet the needs of their local community.

“All of our money raised stays right here in North Carolina, which is important to me,” Shore said.

The 15 chapters that have separated from the ALS Association will continue to operate independently and serve their respective states.

Despite operating independently, these organizations are dedicated to close collaboration and hope to foster a network of resource sharing.

It is unclear if the 19 organizations that remain affiliated with the ALS Association will move to maintain their organizational autonomy.

The 15 organizations that have separated from the ALS Association now encompass over half of the United States population of people living with ALS. ALS United NC serves more than 900 people in North Carolina at any given time.

The Fight for a Cure

ALS United NC takes pride in its deep understanding of individuals diagnosed with ALS. They recognize the importance of delivering valuable services and forging connections in the ongoing fight for the cure.

ALS United NC hopes that during the season of giving, people are motivated to make donations. These donations help them to aid people who are suffering from this deadly disease and fund more research.

In the coming year, they plan on hosting several fundraising events. Some of the events include Walk ALS and the 10th anniversary of the infamous ice bucket challenge.

Shore also shared his personal experience and strong feelings about ALS United NC’s decision to separate from the ALS Association.

“I lost my mom to ALS in 1992…that’s why I’m here and so passionate about both the decision we made to remain independent and also in the fight for us to someday be around when there’s a cure found,” Shore said.