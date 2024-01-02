Listen to this article here

At the end of November, domestic allegations were made against Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller prompting him to address these claims to the public.



On December 25, 34-year-old Miller appeared before reporters for the first time in Dallas, following a warrant issued for his arrest. The warrant stated that Miller assaulted a pregnant woman.



According to Miller, the allegations made against him are untrue. Miller was at the Glenn Heights Police Department, then booked into the DeSoto Tri-City Jail. However, Miller was released on the same day he turned himself in, after posting a $5,000 bond.

Things were “blown out of proportion”, claims Von Miller

When speaking to reporters, Miller stated:

“Obviously, there are things that I can’t talk about but everything that was out is completely wrong and blown out of proportion.” “Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does, but there has never been any of those things that were alleged against me. Hopefully, over time all of this stuff will get cleared up. Sometimes life just… be life-ing. You’ve just got to keep pushing and keep moving. The people who know me and the people who have been around me know my character, they know who I am.”

According to the affidavit obtained by ESPN, the woman told police she was six weeks pregnant when the incident occurred. They have been together for seven years, and have two kids together, with a third on the way.



The woman claimed she was going to call officials on Miller, resulting in him vacating the premises. The Buffalo Bills linebacker allegedly put both hands on her neck for about three to five seconds, then pulled her hair, and attempted to shove her.

Miller allegedly pulled out a clump of the victim’s hair, resulting in her falling to the ground. This all happened as she was trying to grab her belongings and leave the apartment, as mentioned in the affidavit.



Miller remains upset that his name was associated with domestic violence allegations. He

“It was just a crazy day… whatever happened, I hate it happened, I hate my name is attached to anything like that, and it’s just a matter of time until I can clear it up.”



Miller stated that domestic violence has never been a factor in the couple’s relationship. Despite the allegations, the Buffalo Bills have allowed Miller to play in the weeks following his arrest.