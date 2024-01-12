Listen to this article here

GREENWOOD Dist. — The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade or MLK parade postponed due to frigid temperatures, originally slated for Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, has faced an unfortunate postponement due to severe weather conditions and frigid temperatures. The decision to reschedule the parade was made in consideration of the safety and well-being of all participants and spectators.

“We are advised by local authorities that the weather conditions are expected to be hazardous, particularly the low temperatures,” said Pleas Thompson, president of the MLK, Jr. Commemoration Society. “As a result, we will reschedule the parade at a later date so we can honor Dr. King’s legacy and the hard work of our sponsors and parade participants.”

The temperature forecast for Monday indicates a high of just 16 degrees, which is below the freezing point.

Photograph of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Society in Tulsa, Oklahoma ushers in the parade of floats commemorating the legacy of the Civil Rights icon on MLK Day January 15th, 2023. | Photo by Mike Creef for The Black Wall Street Times.

As a result of this postponement, the “Walk in Peace” event scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 14, has also been canceled. However, the good news is that all other MLK-related events are set to proceed as planned. Those interested in staying updated on the rescheduled parade date and other related activities can visit the official website at MLKTulsa.com for the latest information.

45th Annual MLK Parade sets record-breaking entries

This year’s parade has garnered remarkable enthusiasm, with a record-breaking 145 entries registered to participate. Once rescheduled, the parade promises to be a vibrant celebration featuring themed floats, musical performances, and dedicated marchers. All participants come together to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Americans commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) every year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. MLK day became a federal holiday in the United States on January 20, 1986. This holiday is observed on the third Monday in January. It honors the civil rights leader’s birthday, which is on January 15th.

In the Greenwood District, thousands of people typically attend the MLK parade, which begins at the corner of N. Detroit Ave. and John Hope Franklin Blvd., meanders through historic Greenwood Avenue to Archer, and concludes near ONEOK Field.