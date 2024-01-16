Listen to this article here

Lincoln University students are demanding the termination of President Dr. John Moseley, after the passing of beloved Dr. Antoinette Bailey.



Dr. Antoinette “Bonnie” Candia-Bailey passed away the week of January 8th. Dr. Bailey served as Vice President of Student Affairs. According to family references, Dr. Bailey died by suicide from the distress of “bullying and severe mistreatment.”

Lincoln University releases public statement

Three days after Dr. Bailey’s departure, Lincoln University released a statement on Facebook, showing love and appreciation for Bailey.



“The Lincoln University community is mourning the loss of beloved alum and leader Dr. Antoinette “Bonnie” Candia-Bailey. Dr. Bailey passed away earlier this week. She was a gifted colleague and a passionate advocate for Lincoln University.



National Alumni Association President Sherman Bonds addressed the Lincoln University Board of Curators, President Victor Pasely.

Bonds explains how she feels hopeless and is looking for a resolution to provide staff members with comfort, while also healing for Lincoln University students. She mentioned the “repeated calls and emails expressing dire concern for the health of the university.”



“Therefore, my appeal to you and the Board of Curators is to find a resolution that restores the consciousness of peace and healing. As President of Lincoln University (National) Alumni Association, I have become compelled to demand a change in the Office of Presidency of the University effective immediately.”

Lincoln University President failed Dr. Bailey

While working at the school, Dr. Bailey was “unsupported, disregarded, and abused”, according to reports. Dr. Bailey made numerous attempts to address “the bullying and harassment she experienced in her role from President Moseley.” The administration ignored Dr. Bailey’s “cries for help”, according to reports.



In a letter before her passing, she addressed the “stigmatized bullying she faced from the president and other leadership officials.” The administration was aware of Dr. Bailey’s mental illness and the treatment she endured, but matters were not taken for her benefit.

President Moseley put on paid administrative leave



According to a statement by the Board of Curators, they stated that President Moseley is on paid administrative leave. He volunteered to be on leave, following a third-party review of administration procedures.

The statement explained that “potential personnel issues and concerns recently raised regarding compliance with the University’s established policies and procedures.”



Lincoln University alumni and the Jefferson community are now using the hashtag, #FireMoseley to spread awareness and shine a light on the life of Dr. Bailey.