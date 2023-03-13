Listen to this article here

During Sunday night’s Oscars, Halle Bailey introduced the official “Little Mermaid” trailer ahead of the highly anticipated Disney film release in May.

Last night’s Oscars were a celebration of crafty cinematography, astounding acting, and direct directing. The Oscars are a time when past works are acknowledged and celebrated, rarely highlighting the future. But Halle Bailey has been making waves challenging the norm for a while now.

“I really wanted to kinda just feel like a princess,” Bailey said, showing off her Dolce and Gabbana gown.

Halle Bailey is ethereal in Dolce and Gabbana at #Oscars2023 ???pic.twitter.com/ZO0YjWq8vb — The Black Wall Street Times (@TheBWSTimes) March 13, 2023

Joined by Melissa McCarthy on stage, Bailey shared how much the opportunity of being a Disney princess has meant to her.

“It has been such an honor stepping into the iconic role of Ariel,” Bailey said before being interrupted by applause from the audience. “It was an extraordinary experience, a dream come true for me.”

Halle Bailey is Ariel

Last week Bailey shared the first look at her new “Little Mermaid” doll from Mattel to her followers on Instagram.

“The little girl in me is pinching herself right now,” Bailey said while holding up the doll. “I’m literally choking up because this means so much to me. And to have one that looks like me and is my favorite Disney character is very surreal – and she even has my mole!”

The casting of Bailey to play the fictional Disney princess has drawn criticism from racist trolls around the country, but it hasn’t shocked Bailey.

“As a Black person, you just expect it and it’s not really a shock anymore,” Bailey told The Face in a cover story interview last month.

The official Little Mermaid trailer is the last look from the upcoming film before its May release.