While no season is obsolete from the influenza (flu) virus spread, there is a peak season. According to the CDC, the flu virus begins circulating in October, with cases peaking between December and February, resulting in the dreaded “flu season.”

During the COVID-19 outbreak, catching the flu was the least of one’s worries, and the forced isolation caused cases to decrease.

As most travel and gathering restrictions are obsolete, flu virus statistics are higher than ever. While the flu is often seen as manageable, the CDC reports 21,000 people died from the virus between 2022-2023.

The common symptoms, such as fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and fatigue, have worsened, new strains have emerged, and twin viruses with potentially fatal outcomes have become more relevant.

To provide some flu facts and quick tips on staying healthy, The Black Wall Street Times spoke with Certified Family Medicine Physician Dr. Jade E. Norris, owner of Nspire Primary Care.

Black Wall Street Times: What is the flu/influenza, and how does it differ from the common cold?

Dr. Jade E. Norris: One significant difference is that the influenza virus causes the flu, and rhinoviruses usually cause the common cold virus. The flu and cold symptoms may be very similar, but flu symptoms can be more severe.

The symptoms can include fever, chills, cough nights with muscle aches, and loss of appetite, whereas the common cold will typically show milder symptoms like a runny or stuffy nose, some sneezing, or a sore throat.

The Black Wall Street Times: Studies have shown that “flu season” occurs between December and February. What are some of the reasons it is more pervasive during those months?

Dr. Jade E. Norris: In regions where they experience cold winters, the peak season for the flu is usually during those winter months, December to February, mainly because cold weather promotes indoor living and enclosed crowds. The cold weather also leads to weakened immune systems.

So it’s easy to transmit when you have people indoors, around each other for longer periods, who may already be sick.

Also, dry air can facilitate more virus transmission and transfer. The influenza virus, which is the virus that causes the flu, may be able to survive longer and cooler, dry conditions. So that’s why it’s more prevalent to peak during the winter than in warmer seasons.

The Black Wall Street Times: Are any population demographics more susceptible to catching the flu this season than others?

Dr. Jade E. Norris: Yes, there are groups of people more susceptible to catching the flu, usually those with compromised or lower immune systems.

These demographics include young children, the elderly or geriatric population, and individuals with chronic illnesses, such as asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, dialysis and kidney failure. People who have severe allergies are also more apt to contract the flu.

With these individuals, we always recommended the influenza vaccine. If they are not interested in vaccines, we typically approach things from a wellness perspective and work on building up their immune systems naturally.

The Black Wall Street Times: Are there any distinct differences in symptoms between the flu, COVID and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus)?

Dr. Jade E. Norris: Coronavirus (COVID-19), Rhinovirus (common cold), Influenza (the flu), and RSV all share some of the same behaviors. However, there are some differences.

The fever, cough, and shortness of breath will worsen in the flu and COVID-19 with adults.

A complete loss of taste and smell is also usually only correlated with COVID-19 rather than the flu or common cold. Children are more susceptible to RSV than the flu and experience more respiratory issues, such as wheezing and shortness of breath.

These symptoms in children can require emergency medical care.

We suggest diagnostic testing whenever someone exhibits these symptoms because they can clinically overlap but require different treatments.

The Black Wall Street Times: Can you provide more detail into the symptoms parents should look out for when with their children?

Dr. Jade E. Norris: With children, symptoms of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV can be similar again with fever, cough, chills, difficulty with breathing, or shortness of breath in children. Wheezing is more familiar with RSV.

One of the things that usually is associated with children when they are having a respiratory issue is the prevalence of GI issues.

They can experience abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea and diarrhea way more frequently than would happen in adults. RSV may also lead to a diagnosis of bronchitis or pneumonia in children.

The Black Wall Street Times: If not treated correctly, could a person experience lingering effects on the body after contracting the flu?

Dr. Jade E. Norris: Most people will heal and recover from the influenza virus without any long-term effects. A small population will have complications resulting in hospitalization due to secondary bacterial infections that may impact the lungs or lung function, such as pneumonia or bronchitis.

And even those will typically be resolved over time with adequate health care.

Individuals with chronic conditions like asthma, COPD, sarcoidosis, or those who contracted COVID previously are more susceptible to long-term complications from influenza.

However, the risk of lasting complications is reduced if treated with the correct antivirals.

The Black Wall Street Times: What are some simple preventative measures to ensure one doesn’t catch it?

Dr. Jade E. Norris: The first and most significant way to prevent the spread of the flu is to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands every chance you get, every time you pass a sink!

Try to minimize touching your face and rubbing your eyes and nose; those actions can easily and unknowingly transmit the droplets that can cause the flu to spread. When you cough, please cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or even your elbow; remember to wash your elbow.

Clean surfaces and things you touch in your home regularly, including your counters, sinks, and cell phones. It would help if you sanitized items in public that you and the general public touch, like doorknobs and counters.

Also, isolation is an excellent way to stop the spread, whether staying home from large crowds or isolating someone sick in a particular part of the home.

Another significant way to prevent the flu is to practice healthy habits consistently, which can reduce the likelihood of contracting the flu initially.

Eating a balanced diet, cutting back on sugars and alcohol, not smoking, exercising regularly, spending time outdoors, ensuring adequate sleep, and reducing stress are all ways to create a healthy and robust immune system.

The Black Wall Street Times: Are there other treatments you suggest outside of over-the-counter medication if one contracts the flu?

Dr. Jade E. Norris: Never underestimate the benefit of staying hydrated. One can obtain hydration with water and clear broths such as chicken, vegetable, and bone broths, which are also great. They are hearty and also offer anti-inflammatory properties.

Electrolyte drinks like Gatorade and Powerade are great but watch for sugar intake. I recommend a three-to-one ratio with these: three glasses of water to one electrolyte drink. Be sure to get plenty of rest to support your recovery.

Unfortunately, we have become accustomed to working through sickness in our society, but rest is essential. And going to work or around others while sick can increase the chance of spread.

Pain relievers like acetaminophen or ibuprofen can help control pain symptoms. Warm baths and humidifiers offer great relief as well.

Mentholated rubs such as Vicks Vapor Rub can be helpful with respiratory symptoms.

And again, continue to practice your good health habits. Take your supplements. Vitamin C and Vitamin B can be beneficial in restoring and maintaining the immune system.

Dr. Norris also insists vaccinations are the first line of defense against any virus, including the flu. Vaccinations are often available through your primary care physician, local pharmacy, or possibly within your community through free health resources.

Vaccinations, healthy daily habits, and monitoring your time around others are sure ways to help you reduce your risk of contracting the virus during this aggressive flu season.



To learn more about the flu statistics in your area and more tips on protecting you and your family, visit CDC.org.