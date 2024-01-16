Listen to this article here

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Black Voters Matter (BVM) is excited to announce the “We Fight Back” campaign and bus tour for the upcoming 2024 election season.

We Fight Back is a national campaign to rally Black voters and amplify the issues impacting Black communities. It serves as a reminder that every vote is a powerful weapon of resistance, a tool of change, and a beacon of hope. It is a call to arms for Black voters to rise, engage, and fight back against injustice, inequality and the ongoing attacks on voting rights taking place across the nation.

With that in mind, Black Voters Matter will host a three-day convening in Charleston, South Carolina, the location of the nation’s first Democratic Presidential Primary, from January 25 through 28 to kick off its “We Fight Back” campaign along with local and national voting rights organizations, social justice advocates, faith leaders, and HBCU students.

The convening aims to uplift the critical role Black voters will play in the 2024 presidential elections and to emphasize the strength of the Black electorate even in the face of ongoing attacks on voting rights.

Despite being criticized for low turnout, Black voters consistently show up and fight for representation, equal access to voting, healthcare, affordable housing, education, and jobs, and refuse to be erased or ignored by lawmakers.

Currently, Black voters make up over 50% of the Democratic primary electorate in South Carolina and are uniquely positioned to center the key issues that impact Black communities in the broader national conversation.

Activities during the convening include a Gen Z training and an uncensored political conversation as a part of the Take the Field initiative, in addition to community canvassing, capacity-building trainings for organizations, a voting rights town hall, and a day of service focused on understanding the needs and interests of South Carolina voters.

Why ‘We Fight Back’ campaign is important

“Everything that Black communities are fighting for across the nation is on full display in South Carolina. Its racist gerrymandering is pending in the Supreme Court. It remains one of the few states that hasn’t expanded Medicaid, and it continues to attack racial justice.” Said Cliff Albright, co-founder and executive director of Black Voters Matter. “But Black folks in South Carolina have a history of leading the way, and this moment presents another opportunity to do so.”

LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter | Photo courtesy of Black Voters Matter

“All roads lead to South Carolina because we understand how significant this moment is to the progress of the country. This is the first time that a Southern state with a 50% Black electorate is positioned to lead the way in the early nominating process.” Said LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter.

Brown added, “We believe that Black voters are a key constituency in fixing democracy in this country, and we are sending a clear message that Black voters in rural and urban areas will not be denied the vote – In 2024, We’re fighting back against racist voter suppression tactics that harm Black communities.”

The ongoing attacks on voting rights taking place across the nation are what led BVM to convene its local partners, including Carolina For All, the NAACP State Conference, Pick 42, MWAM Benevolence and South Carolina Progressive Network, and its national partners Transformative Justice Coalition, Legal Defense Fund, the Lawyers Committee, Black Futures Lab,100 Black Men, and Fair Vote to continue to call on Congress to pass national voting rights legislation, to strategize on ways to combat the wave of misinformation and disinformation targeting Black and marginalized communities, and to develop an actionable roadmap for grassroots organizers to effectively inform and engage voters given the current political climate in the country.

To view the full schedule of events and learn more about the “We Fight Back” campaign, please visit the website for the most up-to-date information.