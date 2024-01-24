Listen to this article here

Just hours after winning the New Hampshire primary, former President Trump took the stage to rail against his sole opponent.

Trump, who won by just half the margin polls predicted, expressed disdain that Nikki Haley chose to remain in the race. The angry frontrunner referred to Haley as “delusional”, saying she “did very poorly” in New Hampshire.

“She’s doing a speech like she won,” he said after Haley addressed supporters. “She didn’t win. She lost.”

Trump also asserted that South Carolina Senator Tim Scott “really must hate [Haley]” after choosing not to endorse her. He even inferred, without evidence, that Haley would soon be “under investigation”.

All of this comes as Trump’s attacks on his former UN Ambassador have become sharper in tone. Trump has even taken to using incorrect versions of Haley’s first name (Nikki) as dog-whistles about her Indian heritage.

In response to the attacks, a Haley campaign aide called Trump’s speech “weird, nasty and angry.”

“It’s all grievance, no leadership,” the aide told CNN.

Haley faces uphill battle as fight for nomination continues

Haley’s performance surpassed expectations. Polls leading up to primary night showed Haley losing to Trump by 22 points. Ultimately, Haley held Trump to just an 11 point win. The former South Carolina Governor pulled together a coalition of Republican, Independent and Democratic voters to help close the gap.

Still, Haley’s path to the nomination undoubtedly remains an uphill battle. New Hampshire was likely the most fertile ground to build such a coalition. Now, as she heads toward South Carolina, Haley must carve out space for herself in a Trump-heavy electorate.

The most recent polls show her running nearly 30 points behind the former president, as he gathers increasing support from sitting elected officials across the state.

Despite the unlikely chance for a win, Haley is pushing on undeterred. The last Republican left standing in the fight for the nomination against Trump says she will stay in the race at least through Super Tuesday.