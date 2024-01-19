Listen to this article here

Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina stunned the political world Friday with an endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Trump, whom Scott once called “morally compromised” for his response to the White supremacist attack in Charlottesville, is in a tight race against Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary.

In a video posted to X, Scott said he is “so excited about the announcement tonight.”

Standing outside Trump’s personal plane, Tim Scott asks those watching his video to “tune in” and “listen closely”.

“Let’s talk about four more years,” Scott says, grinning.

The endorsement is a proverbial slap-in-the-face to Nikki Haley, who appointed Scott to the US Senate in 2013.

Response to Sen. Tim Scott’s Trump endorsement

Haley responded to the Tim Scott endorsement in a statement saying that Trump is “lining up all of the Washington insiders.”

“The fellas are going to do what the fellas are going to do,” she said.

Hitting back at Scott, New Hampshire Governor and Haley supporter Chris Sununu told Fox News that Scott “wouldn’t have a job” without Haley.

“Nobody cares what Tim Scott thinks,” Sununu went on to say. “If they did, he actually wouldn’t have been driven out of this race three months ago.”

In a recent poll, Nikki Haley is the only candidate beating Biden in a head-t0-head matchup in New Hampshire.

That poll shows Haley defeating Biden in the state by three points, while Biden beats Trump by seven points and DeSantis by nine.

According to reporting by CNN, Tim Scott made the endorsement of Trump in hopes of becoming his Vice President. Sources reportedly told the network Scott was on his “medium list” of potential candidates to run on the ticket with a twice impeached former president who is currently under indictment for 91 felony counts.