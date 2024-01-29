Listen to this article here

High school student Darryl George, 17, from Mont Belvieu, Texas, was suspended in September over the length of his locs. Only days after the state’s CROWN Act took effect, George has since alternated between home and in-school suspension.

CROWN stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. It was signed into law by Gov. Abbott in May 2023, officially going into effect last September. The act prohibits discrimination based on hair texture or protective styles, like braids and locs.

Darresha George told CNN that her son was put on in-school suspension for wearing his locs in a ponytail. The district claims that George’s suspension doesn’t violate the CROWN Act because it’s a matter of length, not texture or style.

District response

Barbers Hills Independent School District prohibits male students from having hair that extends below the collar line. However, some students are exempt if it correlates to their religious beliefs. David Bloom, a spokesman for the schools, told CNN that George isn’t allowed to return to regular classes unless he cuts his hair.

Superintendent of the district Greg Poole placed a full-page advertisement in the Houston Chronicle. He stated in the ad, “The problem with relaxing standards without any regard to academic implication is the precedent it creates. Our military academies at West Point, Annapolis and Colorado Springs maintain a rigorous expectation of dress. They realize being an American requires conformity with the positive benefit of unity, and being a part of something bigger than yourself.”

The Superintendent of Barbers Hill ISD took out a full page ad in the @HoustonChron to defend suspending an African American student from school because his hair was too long. Wow. Just wow. pic.twitter.com/C2cZYUh3dR — Murray Newman (@murraynewman) January 14, 2024

February trial for Texas locs dispute

The trial is set to start on February 22, more than five months after George was initially suspended. Listed defendants in the civil suit are BHISD and Gov. Abbott. Representing Darryl George and his family is Allie Booker with The Booker Law Firm.