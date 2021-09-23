News

Africa’s leaders to speak of shot inequity at UN

by The Black Wall Street Times
africa covid vaccine united nations
Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool Photo via AP)
By ZEINA KARAM Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The inequity of COVID-19 vaccine distribution will come into sharper focus Thursday as many of the African countries whose populations have little to no access to the life-saving shots step to the podium to speak at the U.N.’s annual meeting of world leaders.

Already, the struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic has featured prominently in leaders’ speeches. Countries slated to give their annual speeches include Zimbabwe, Uganda and South Africa.

Biden vows to donate more shots to disadvantaged nations

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. would double its purchase of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to share with the world to 1 billion doses, with the goal of vaccinating 70% of the global population within the next year.

“In Africa, fewer than 1 in 20 people are fully vaccinated. In Europe, one in two are fully vaccinated. This inequity is clearly unfair,” Norway’s Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, said in a prerecorded speech Wednesday.

