Race Against Racism to take place in Historic Greenwood in October

Greenwood District, TULSA, OK,— Local non-profit #racismstinks is hosting their 7th Annual Race Against Racism, also known as The Skunk Run on October 9 at 8 a.m.

This 5k fun run was established as a way to continue the city’s unification efforts and heal the racial divides of the city’s history while focusing on the celebration of reconciliation efforts.

#racismstinks is a 503(c) non-profit founded in 2015 by Richard Baxter.

Race through Greenwood District hopes to bring people together

Jogging through a historic path of the beautiful Greenwood district and Black Wall Street, this run is a symbolic way for runners in our community to stomp out racism.

“We commemorate a past that was destroyed by racism while celebrating all the work and progress we are making as a community,” organizers announced in a press releases.

This year #racismstinks, recognizing some may be enduring financial strain, has made the event completely free.

“Given the divisive commentary in our country today, this symbolic fun run was our way to unite people of all colors who want to celebrate our reconciliation efforts for the forward progress of our city,” says Baxter, founder of #RacismStinks.

Activities for the whole family

In addition to Tulsa’s Race Against Racism being free, a free Junior Skunk Olympics for the kids will be happening at the OSU Tulsa grass field across from The Greenwood Cultural Center. It will feature tug-of-war, soccer, and 20-yard dash competitions. A local historian will speak about the impact of racism on our past, present, and future.

Moreover, The Tulsa Police Department will “share how they are focusing efforts on healing through positive community policing efforts,” the release added.

Other speakers and local sponsors will be sharing ways for everyone to get involved in uniting and reconciling Tulsa.

Runner check-in for the October 9 race starts at 7 a.m. The race starts at 8 a.m, and the Jr. Skunk Olympics starts at 10 a.m.

Register for the event is free and required. To register, visit www.racismstinks.org