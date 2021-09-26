Entertainment

New Original Series “BMF” Celebrates World Premiere with Star-Studded Red Carpet Event and Concert in Atlanta

by The Black Wall Street Times
by The Black Wall Street Times
BMF
Starz Network: BMF from left to right: Russell Hornsby, Randy Harris (Executive Producer), Demetrius Flenory Jr., Steve Harris, Myles Truitt, 50 Cent (Executive Producer), Ajiona Alexus, Da'Vinchy, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, and Myles Bullock.
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

ATLANTA, Ga. – STARZ hosted a star-studded Red Carpet World Premiere Screening and Concert event in celebration of the new original series “BMF” at the Cellairis Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia.

“BMF” was produced in Atlanta and Detroit, where the real-life Black Mafia Family that inspired the series had bases of operation from 1980 into the 2000s.

In homage to the true legends, attendees wore all-black attire to the outdoor event. The evening began with guests viewing the first episode of the series, which will premiere on STARZ on Sunday, September 26.

Following the premiere screening, series Executive Producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, “BMF” recurring star Snoop Dogg and others performed. Guests enjoyed live performances of the “BMF” main title song “Wish Me Luck” performed by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Moneybagg Yo and Snoop Dogg.

"50 Cent" BMF

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson performing at the BMF Atlanta Premiere & Music Concert.

In addition to the musical performers, attendees included “BMF” Executive Producer and Writer, Randy Huggins and cast members Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, La La Anthony and Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight.

Special guests at the premiere screening and concert included T.I.,2 Chainz, Flo Rida, Young Thug, Gunna, Monica, Kandi Burress, Killa Mike, Jacob Latimore, South Side, Reginae Carter, Toya Johnson, Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines, G Herbo, Mimi Faust, Ari Fletcher, Pee, Ty Young, Lecrae, Anthony Hamilton, Angie Stone, Clifton Powell, DC Young Fly, Charles Oakley, Angela Simmons, Blue “Pretty Ricky”, David Banner, Jacquees and STARZ, President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch.

TI BMF

TI performing at the Atlanta BMF Premiere & Music Concert

Hip Hop Legend Snoop Dogg and wife

Hip Hop Legend Snoop Dogg and wife, entrepreneur Shante Broadus.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and model Cuban Link.

Executive producer and rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and model Cuban Link.

 

x

The Black Wall Street Times is a news publication located in Tulsa, Okla. and Atlanta, Ga. At The BWSTimes, we focus on elevating the stories of our beloved Greenwood community, elevating the stories of the Black American experience and speaking truth to power. SignUp for our free newsletter on our home page and follow us on social media to keep up with our latest work.

2 comments

SARA45 September 26, 2021 - 11:53 pm

hello how RE

Reply

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Lil Nas X tops charts, trolls homophobes and...

Dababy’s music video “lonely” raises mental health awareness

Michaela Coel deserves an Emmy and so much...

Cardi B welcomes a baby boy, or girl?

Former Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek wanted this Black...

HBCUs will take center stage at awards show...

Oscar winner Jordan Peele is the GOAT of...

Florida rapper Burga to release deluxe edition of...

Billionaire Rihanna named world’s richest female entertainer

“Purple Rain”: Circle Cinema to present 1984 film...