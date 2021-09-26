New Original Series “BMF” Celebrates World Premiere with Star-Studded Red Carpet Event and Concert in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. – STARZ hosted a star-studded Red Carpet World Premiere Screening and Concert event in celebration of the new original series “BMF” at the Cellairis Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia.

“BMF” was produced in Atlanta and Detroit, where the real-life Black Mafia Family that inspired the series had bases of operation from 1980 into the 2000s.

In homage to the true legends, attendees wore all-black attire to the outdoor event. The evening began with guests viewing the first episode of the series, which will premiere on STARZ on Sunday, September 26.

Following the premiere screening, series Executive Producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, “BMF” recurring star Snoop Dogg and others performed. Guests enjoyed live performances of the “BMF” main title song “Wish Me Luck” performed by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Moneybagg Yo and Snoop Dogg.

In addition to the musical performers, attendees included “BMF” Executive Producer and Writer, Randy Huggins and cast members Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, La La Anthony and Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight.

Special guests at the premiere screening and concert included T.I.,2 Chainz, Flo Rida, Young Thug, Gunna, Monica, Kandi Burress, Killa Mike, Jacob Latimore, South Side, Reginae Carter, Toya Johnson, Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines, G Herbo, Mimi Faust, Ari Fletcher, Pee, Ty Young, Lecrae, Anthony Hamilton, Angie Stone, Clifton Powell, DC Young Fly, Charles Oakley, Angela Simmons, Blue “Pretty Ricky”, David Banner, Jacquees and STARZ, President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch.