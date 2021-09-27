Brooklyn “Karen” fired from job for telling Black couple to “stay in their hood”

Author’s note: A camera is the best weapon against racism

New York Times Bestselling author Frederick Joseph documented the Saturday night encounter with a young woman inside a Brooklyn dog park. According to Joseph, “Karen” confused Joseph’s dog with another dog that had been barking loudly. She then proceeded to tell Joseph and his fiance to “stay in [their] hood” while threatening to call the police. Joseph then pulls his phone out to record the incident and “Karen” can be seen giving the middle finger and then trying to grab the phone before walking off.

It’s a story that has played out for social media to see time and time again.

A White person chooses not to mind their own business, makes racist comments, and gets made famous all over the internet.

Camera: Best weapon against racism

Social media has really helped to not only identify these racists, but to also hold them accountable for their actions. A camera is the best weapon against racism and racists. If people are going to choose to say racist things, then we are going to do our part to make sure they are held responsible for their actions.

Commenters on Joseph’s Twitter and Instagram later identified the dog park “Karen” as Emma Sarley.

Joseph posted screenshots of her LinkedIn and Instagram to confirm her identity. After confirming her identity, Joseph tagged the CEO of Sarley’s employer, Bevy, to make them aware of the incident.

“Hey @DerekjAndersen I see that @BevyHQ is attempting to be better about race, equity, etc. Thought you should see this. I’m hoping Black colleagues and peers don’t have to face this sort of racism from Emma.”

Hey @DerekjAndersen I see that @BevyHQ is attempting to be better about race, equity, etc. Thought you should see this. I’m hoping Black colleagues and peers don’t have to face this sort of racism from Emma. pic.twitter.com/VF1A1TvjIY — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 26, 2021

In a subsequent tweet, Joseph said that he spoke to the CEO of Bevy and that Sarley’s employment had been terminated.

Bevy’s CEO, Derek Anderson, tweeted saying: “Spoke with @FredTJoseph about his and his fiancé’s horrific experience from last night. So sorry to them for what has happened. No one should treat people the way we witnessed. This is extremely troubling. I will update you shortly.”

As if they haven’t learned already, but any time a “Karen” chooses to be a racist, the internet will do their part to ensure they are held responsible for their actions.