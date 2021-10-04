Attorney gives alternative counsel through spirituality

Atlanta-based attorney Misty Oaks Paxton, owner of The Oaks Firm, recently released her first book “Focus: Redirect the magnifying glass of your life to live the life of your dreams.” The book highlights 20 specific areas that will help people move forward in the direction that will yield the best results.

“We are a society that does not practice focus, instead we practice distraction,” Paxton said. From the time we open our eyes in the morning to the time we close them at night, we are inundated with countless events, all requiring, at the very least, a moment of our attention.”

“This book reminds you of how transforming the power of focus can be in your life and drives home one very important point: you can multitask, but you cannot multi-focus.”

A licensed attorney who helps people connect spiritually

A trained and licensed attorney, Paxton also dubs herself as the spiritual attorney, to symbolize her work helping people spiritually.

“The same thing that you would seek a regular attorney for to help navigate man-made, societal law, is the same thing you would seek a spiritual attorney for, to help you navigate and learn how to work within spiritual universal laws. I am a real estate attorney by profession but my passion and purpose is the spiritual realm, helping people to connect to the most high spirit within each of them,” Paxton said.

A graduate of North Carolina Central University School of Law, Paxton helps homeowners and consumers with loan modifications, foreclosure defense, bankruptcy and short sales through her law firm.

However, while her legal business was thriving, she suffered from stress and the pressure of her business. She ultimately turned to spirituality, metaphysics, readings, and energy healing full force.

Taking back control of our minds

With certifications in Meditation and Mindfulness Coaching, Spiritual Life Coaching, Paxton began helping countless clients get in tune with their higher selves and callings.

She has provided guidance and confirmation through her readings, she has provided knowledge and insight through her teachings, and she has helped hundreds take back control of their minds, their lives, and their destinies.

Paxton also practices EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique/Tapping) to remove subconscious blockages and guide her clients towards success, Tuning forks, crystals, Tarot Cards, Birth Cards, Love Cards, and Destiny Cards to give her clients guidance and confirmation.

“You can multi-task, but you cannot multi-focus”

Paxton says she wrote her first book “Focus,” after realizing that a lot of people in society lacked focus.

“Before we even get out of bed, a lot of us are on our phones scrolling through social media. We’re digesting the thoughts of other people before we are still and get in tune with our own spirit and energy,” Paxton said.

“This book is really about being intentional with the things that you are serious about. The things that you are looking to accomplish in this lifetime. The focus part is about aligning with your spirit, where you feel that you’re being led to where you need to go. If you have a lot of noise going on, you really can’t tap into that still voice, where there’s answers.”

Paxton continues, “We’re super busy. We’re moving all the time but we’re not very productive. We’re spinning our wheels and not really getting anywhere because we have not focused on one intention, one path, one direction.”

“You can multitask, but you cannot multi-focus. And it takes practice and recommitment to gain that focus.”

Misty Oaks Paxton’s latest book “Focus” can be found on her website www.thespiritualattorney.com, where further information on herself and services can also be found.