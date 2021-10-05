‘Fire in Little Africa’ hip hop project to release educational curriculum

Produced in partnership with Woody Guthrie Center, Bob Dylan Center and Tri-City Collective, the Fire in Little Africa curriculum takes the content of the album released this summer on Motown Records and uses artists to teach about the Tulsa Race Massacre in schools.

TULSA, OK – Earlier this summer, Tulsa’s hip-hop collective ‘Fire in Little Africa’ released their debut album on Motown Records, commemorating the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Now they are turning the album’s content into an educational curriculum that can be taught in schools, corporate offices and other educational settings.

The curriculum component of the project was developed by Tri-City Collective, a Tulsa-based non-profit organization with an educational and social justice emphasis. Artists that contributed to the album will visit schools and teach the material to students first-hand.

Hip-hop inspired curriculum teaches history of Greenwood District

“This curriculum reinforces not only the history of the Greenwood District as reflected in every track, it also offers thoughtful and pedagogically rooted connections to life in Tulsa, and the nation, today,” said Prof. Quraysh Ali Lansana, Curriculum Coordinator and President of Tri-City Collective.

“Additionally, the teacher’s guide provides an opportunity to explore the diverse creativity of many of the gifted emcees, singers and producers on the album through a language arts lens grounded in state and national teaching standards. KRS-One called it edutainment.”

The curriculum will pilot at four Oklahoma high schools — Millwood, Putnam City West, Will Rogers and McLain, with plans to expand across the nation and into higher education and corporate settings.

Curriculum available for download

“Fire in Little Africa is bigger than an album. We truly want to listen, learn and grow with our communities through our intentional and critical art, and I couldn’t be happier with the work that the Tri-City Collective has done to bring this curriculum to life,” said Fire in Little Africa executive director Stevie “Dr. View” Johnson, PhD.

“The art of connecting music, art and education has been lost, and Fire in Little Africa is filling a deep wound. The state of Oklahoma and the country needs this curriculum now more than ever.”

The curriculum is available as a download on the official Fire in Little Africa website, in addition to tricitycollective.com. Schools and other organizations interested in adopting the curriculum can contact cfourte@bobdylancenter.com. Additionally, those interested in bringing Fire in Little Africa artists to teach the curriculum in high school, university or business settings can contact FILA@tricitycollective.com.