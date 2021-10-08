Politics

Trump instructs Steve Bannon, others not to comply with Jan 6 subpoenas

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
steve bannon
(left) Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) leads a committee investigating the Jan 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Steve Bannon (right), a former Trump advisor, is refusing to cooperate. (Getty images.) (CNN)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Twice-impeached, former President Donald Trump has reportedly directed a group of his former aides to ignore a subpoena from the January 6 House committee saying he will go to court to block their testimony to the investigators.

In a letter viewed by POLITICO, a Trump lawyer tells the men subpoenaed by the committee, Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Kash Patel, and Dan Scavino, to not cooperate with the probe.

The letter stated the committee is seeking materials that are covered by executive privilege, as well as other privileges.

Trump sends letter telling former advisors to not cooperate

“President Trump is prepared to defend these fundamental privileges in court,” the letter said.

steve bannon

Then the letter directed its recipient to hold back any documents about his White House work and to refuse to testify about his official duties.

The bipartisan committee is investigating the storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob trying to stop the certification of Biden’s electoral college win, an attack that resulted in five deaths and left almost 140 law enforcement officers injured.

Trump cites “executive privelege”

Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich told the Post in a statement that the records request is “outrageously broad” and “lacks both legal precedent and legislative merit.”

“Executive privilege will be defended, not just on behalf of President Trump and his administration, but also on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our nation,” Budowich said, according to the Post.

It remains to be seen if the former Trump aides will follow Trump’s directions. If they are convicted of criminal contempt of Congress, they could face a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

x

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

White supremacist admits to firing AK-47 into Minneapolis...

Teachers outraged after Texas school district bans books...

Education superintendent switches from R to Dem to...

Rev. Dr. Barber takes Poor People’s Campaign global,...

Marilyn Vann: first Cherokee Freedman to hold gov....

Okla. judge blocks two anti-abortion bills, allows three...

Black family receives land stolen by eminent domain

Sure, the Government avoided a shutdown… but it...

DA Prater’s investigation of Pardon and Parole Board...

Rep Karen Bass, author of George Floyd Justice...