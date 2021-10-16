Steve Bannon facing potential criminal charges for snubbing Jan. 6 committee

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has set a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against former White House aide Steve Bannon after he defied the panel’s subpoena on Thursday.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, said the committee will vote next week to recommend the charges. If passed by the Jan. 6 committee, a vote would then head to the full House. If the full House votes to recommend charges of contempt against Bannon, it will be up to the Justice Department to decide whether to prosecute.

“The Select Committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas, so we must move forward with proceedings to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt,” Thompson said in a statement.

Trump tells former advisors to ignore Congress

In a letter viewed by POLITICO, a Trump lawyer told his former advisors subpoenaed by the committee, Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Kash Patel, and Dan Scavino, to not cooperate with the probe. The letter stated the committee is seeking materials that are covered by executive privilege, as well as other privileges.

President Biden rejected Trump’s claims that the materials were covered by executive privilege and has instructed the National Archives to potentially release documents from the last administration to Congress in mid-November.

A second witness was called for a deposition Thursday, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel. He also did not appear, according to two people familiar with the confidential negotiations who were granted anonymity to discuss them. But Patel is still engaging with the committee, the people said, and the committee is not pursuing contempt charges against him.

If they are convicted of criminal contempt of Congress, Bannon and other former Trump advisors could face a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.