White Supremacist strategist Steve Bannon surrenders to FBI

Donald Trump’s most trusted ally has traded in his cell phone for shackles. Former White House advisor Steve Bannon turned himself in to the FBI Monday morning after a Congressional committee indicted him on criminal contempt charges for refusing to cooperate with the investigation into the Jan 6. Insurrection.

Arriving at the FBI Washington field office in a Black SUV, a defiant Steve Bannon addressed the media, saying “We’re taking down the Biden regime.” Bannon has been influential in supporting Trump’s claims of election fraud.

The former Breitbart executive, which peddles neo-nazi ideologies, turned to the cameras and told his supporters to “stay focused.”

Congress claps back at Steve Bannon’s lack of cooperation

For months, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol has been seeking information from former Trump advisors who may have helped coordinate the insurrection, which resulted in multiple fatalities. Meanwhile, Trump has instructed his former advisors to obstruct the committee’s investigation at every turn.

Despite attempts from Bannon’s legal counsel to avoid having him testify, the Biden White House has said it won’t support Bannon’s claims of executive privilege to refuse testimony.

