“Colin in Black and White” by Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick

Colin in Black and White
As a Black adopted child of white parents, Colin Kaepernick must overcome obstacles of race, class, and culture as he attempts to come of age in the new drama “Colin in Black and White,” produced by co-creators Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick.

The six episodes, thirty-minute, series begins October 29, 2021.

Colin in Black and White stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments.

You don’t know Kaepernick until you know Colin.

