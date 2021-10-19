Tulsa City-County Library to host second annual local author conference  

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City-County Library (TCCL) will virtually host its second annual Local Author Conference and discover local authors who will have a unique opportunity to promote their work via zoom on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Published local authors may reserve a 1- to 2-minute time slot to promote their work during the event. Interested authors can fill out a quick and easy application to reserve their slot at www.tulsalibrary.org/virtual-local-author-conference. Library staff will confirm requested time slots no later than Oct. 22.

The conference will offer a morning of sessions that will include a Q&A on editing with local fantasy and sci-fi author Bre Lockhart and a talk about publishing trends by Onikah Asamoa-Caesar, owner of Fulton Street Books & Coffee. The keynote speaker will be Art T. Burton, who will discuss his research and writing process.

Trailblazer Art T. Burton will be keynote speaker

Burton spent almost 40 years working in higher education. A history professor and groundbreaking writer, many of Burton’s books were “firsts,” from the first book on African American and Native American outlaws and lawmen in the Wild West, titled “Black, Red and Deadly: Black and Indian Gunfighters of the Indian Territory, 1870-1907,” to the first book on African American scouts and soldiers, “Black Buckskin and Blue: African American Scouts and Soldiers on the Western Frontier.”

Art T. Burton also wrote the first scholarly biography on a Wild West-era African American lawman, “Black Gun, Silver Star: The Life and Legend of Frontier Marshal Bass Reeves.”

Learn more about Burton on his website at www.artburton.com.

Registration is required to attend the Local Author Conference. Sign up online at www.tulsalibrary.org/events to receive the Zoom invite. For questions, contact Central Library Adult Services at cas@tulsalibrary.org or call the AskUs helpline at 918-549-7323.