Trump to launch new social media website called ‘TRUTH Social’

Twice-impeached, former president Donald Trump has announced plans to launch a new social media platform called “TRUTH social”.

In a press release, Trump said his “mission is to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the “Big Tech” companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America.”

The new social media platform is expected to have a beta launch starting in November with invites being sent out through email. The press release lists Trump as the chairman of the Trump Media & Technology Group, the group responsible for creating the platform.

Banned from social media for inciting violence, Trump creates his own

Trump was banned from Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube following the January 6 insurrection by a pro-Trump mob as the companies cited a risk of further violence. Trump’s accounts were also flagged multiple times for spreading false information about voting fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech,” Trump said. “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!”

You can sign up to be invited to the platform at truthsocial.com.