Gathering Place to Host Sweets & Treats on Spooky Street for Halloween

by The Black Wall Street Times
gathering place halloween
Tulsa, Okla.—Gathering Place is casting a spell this Halloween weekend for all ghosts and ghouls to make their way to Sweets & Treats on Spooky Street.

The nationally acclaimed park invites families to take a “not-so-spooky stroll” and trick-or-treat through themed play areas presented by US Cellular on October 30 and October 31 from 6-9 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and celebrate the haunted holiday at Gathering Place with family-friendly activities, including a Monster Mash dance party, interactive 3-D holographic stories, pumpkin decorating, and costumed characters in Gathering Place play areas. 

gathering place halloween

Students visit the five-acre Adventure Playground at Gathering Place, part of an ambitious public park. Its active commons can function as one of the city’s central open spaces.Credit…Nick Oxford for The New York Times.

Live entertainment at Gathering Place for Halloween

Moreover, guests will enjoy live entertainment while strolling on Spooky Street. The event is free to attend, and social distancing is encouraged throughout the park. 

Visit gatheringplace.org for more information.

